Finnish violinist to play at Louth Concert Society event

Louth & District Concert Society’s February concert will see a young Finnish violinist grace the stage this week.

Abel Puustinen made his debut in 2014 at the Helsinki Music Centre and has since performed as a soloist with orchestras such as The Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

He is a Young Artist at the Kuhmo Chamber Music Festival and has performed at many prestigious venues.

A Royal College of Music Scholar, Abel plays on a Giovanni Battista Guadagnini violin, generously loaned to him by the Finnish Cultural Foundation.

He is accompanied by Kumi Matsuo, who studied at the Toho Gakuen College of Music, Tokyo, and then at the Royal College of Music, London.

She completed her studies there with the award of the prestigious Artist Diploma with Distinction and is now on the staff at RCM, working as duo coach to the String Faculty, as well as accompanying other instruments.

They will be performing at the Salvation Army Hall in Louth tomorrow (Thursday, February 20), starting at 7.30pm.

There is a slight programme amendment from that previously advertised; it is now Sibelius, Suite in E major, interval, Honegger, Violin Sonata no.1 and Poulenc, Violin Sonata.

The concert is sponsored by Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artists, and tickets are available on the door.