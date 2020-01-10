First Compton organ concert of year at Louth

The first concert of the year on the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall will take place this Sunday, January 12.

Concert goers will be welcoming back Andrew Nix from Selby to play.

The concert will start at 2.30pm, with the doors open from 2pm.

Admission to the concert is £6, which is payable on the door.

The concerts are generally held on the second Sunday of the month throughout the year.

Next month’s concert - February 9 - will feature Phil Kelsall MBE, organist at the world famous Tower Ballroom at Blackpool.

This will be a ticket only event, with tickets costing £7.

To book, and for details, call 01472 812490 or visit the website www.nltops.co.uk