Good Evans! its The Work of the Devil’

One of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians, the sharp-witted veteran himself ,Simon Evans, will be back on tour again from February 2020.

Following on from Genius and Genius 2.0, he will be bamboozling venues up and down the country with ‘The Work of the Devil’.

The tour stops off at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Saturday March 14.

This new show raises the stakes, with Simon’s usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have turned his world upside down in the last year.

He has used the revelations - of a quite extraordinary nature - to re-examine his entire 23-year career in comedy to date.

For some of its impact, the show does indeed rely on the full force of the revelation that defines the second half – and that retroactively reconfigures everything that has come before.

For tickets visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 8542776.