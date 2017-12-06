Have a happy, historic Christmas at Lincoln Castle

The popular Lincoln attraction has a host of festive events to keep your family entertained this Christmas.

The fun begins on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17,with An Audience with Father Christmas.

St Nick will share stories of Christmas past, while every child will also receive a Victorian-style gift.

Father Christmas will return to meet more visitors on Wednesday, December 20, to Saturday, December 23.

On Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, visitors will be able to take tea with Father Christmas.

The event will include a retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by costumed characters Sir Henry Greatham and Lady Lydia.

This classic tale is also the focus of What the Dickens! on Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21.

Inner State Theatre will use storytelling and puppets to bring the famous tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life like never before.

Finally, on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, you can enjoy Ghost Stories at Christmas.

Venture into the eerie and atmospheric Victorian Prison for some spooky tales told by two costumed storytellers.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “Our Christmas events are the perfect festive treat for all the family.

“So give you kids an extra special Christmas and join us at Lincoln Castle during the holidays.”

For further details, including timings and ticket prices, visit www.lincolncastle.com