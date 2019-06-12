High drama in superb thriller at Louth theatre

An award winning London smash hit play and subsequent feature film is being revived in an exclusive tour which heads to Louth next week.

Baroque Theatre brings ‘Death and the Maiden’ to the Riverhead Theatre next Wednesday, June 19.

Gripping high drama, with great intensity, this is a unique and first-rate thriller.

Set in an unnamed country which is emerging from a totalitarian dictatorship, the play explores the after effects of repression on hearts and souls in vivid and compelling style.

Paulina Escobar’s husband Gerardo is to head an investigation into past human rights abuses.

Paulina is convinced that the powerful and charismatic Dr Miranda supervised her abuse as a political prisoner.

Conflict ensues as their lives cross paths and Paulina, gun in hand, captures the doctor and puts him on trial.

Escobar doesn’t know whether to believe his distraught wife or his persuasive new friend.

This is an enthralling, intellectual and emotional tug of war with the human psyche laid bare.

The show next Wednesday starts at 7.30pm and the age guidance is 16+, as the play contains mature themes, plus graphic or offensive language.

Tickets cost £12.50, Theatre Cards £11 and students £5.

To book, visit the theatre website at www.louthriver headtheatre.com or call the box office on 01507 600350, open 10am to 1pm.