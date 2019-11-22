Ian Hislop comedy hits town: Bunch of Amateurs at Mablethorpe

Two local drama groups are coming together once again to bring a laugh-a-minute comedy to the stage later this month.

If you enjoyed the productions of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ and ‘Fawlty Towers’ staged by Mablethorpe’s Tennyson Players and Sutton Theatre Company, then this is definitely for you.

Co-written by ‘Have I Got News for You’ regular Ian Hislop, the comic play ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ is the latest offering from these two collaborating groups.

Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steel is a fading star who signs up to play King Lear at Stratford, hoping to rebuild his career.

Unfortunately, he discovers this Stratford is not the Bard’s birthplace of Stratford upon Avon, but Stratford St John, a small Suffolk village, whose struggling amateur drama group has recruited him in a last gasp effort to save their struggling theatre.

Confusion and conflict result, with romance, tabloid scandals and even some stage combat as Jefferson is forced to work with this bunch of eccentric luvvies, who are naturally delighted to have such an - albeit unsuccessful - star playing with them.

The play, which had a 2008 film adaptation, starring Burt Reynolds, Derek Jacobi and Imelda Staunton, includes live music, some moving moments and some strong language.

Performances take place on Friday, November 22, Saturday, November 23, and then again on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Knowle Street/George Street, Mablethorpe.

It is curtain up at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £5.

Tickets are available from Watson Home Hardware in Sutton-on-Sea, Poynton’s Shoes in Mablethorpe or on the door.

There is parking nearby at Seacroft Road car park, which is free after 6pm.

Check out Tennyson Players’ Facebook page and website - www.tennyson players.org.uk - for more information.