Iconic 1970s sound returns as Rollermania heads to Louth

It is time to head back to the 1970s, dig out your tartan scarves and enjoy ‘Saturday Night’.

Join legendary 70s’ tartan icon Les McKeown and his Bay City Rollers for what promises to be a unique festive voyage back in time.

It is a time when Les and his band ruled the world’s pop charts and the ‘Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

Les brings back all the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love plus many many more.

The show will be at Louth Town Hall on Saturday, December 14, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets start at £24 and are available from the box office on 0844 249 1000 or via www.louthtownhall.co.uk

The show is one of many coming to the Town Hall venue in the coming months.

This Saturday, November 2, Showaddywaddy will be bringing their retro-inspired rock n roll to the venue.

Then, on November 22, Roll over Beethoven, because the greatest tribute to Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra will be on stage.

This all live show will feature soaring strings, striking vocal harmonies and play all the much-loved songs from ELO’s hit-filled library, including Evil Woman, Telephone Line and Don’t Bring Me Down.

The ELO Encounter promises a night filled with rock, roll and Blue Skies that would make even Mozart mambo and Bach boogie! So Hold On Tight because Rock and Roll Is King in a show that is guaranteed to have you partying All Over The World.

Tickets for this show start at £15.

The tempo will be coming down at the end of the month - November 30 - when Keith James presents a haunting and immaculately crafted concert - The Songs of Nick Drake.

More information and tickets for all the shows can be found on the Louth Town Hall website.