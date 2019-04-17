Join chocolate hunt at Tattershall Castle

The Cadbury Bunny has bounced into Tattershall Castle and borrowed Lord Cromwell’s biggest treasure chest for his stash of precious chocolate.

Their floppy-eared friend has left clues around the castle so children can unlock the chest and claim a choccy treat.

Scour the great tower, hop across the moat bridges and hunt through the ruins to collect the answers.

The trail takes place around the grounds and inside the castle; access to the castle is via a spiral staircase with 149 steps.

The egg hunt, which costs £2, runs from this Friday, April 19 , to Monday, April 22, 11am to 4pm each day.

Normal admission also applies.

There is a limited supply of chocolate prizes and these will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Full details at tattershall castle@nationaltrust.org.uk