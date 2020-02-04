Lincoln Box Office takes centre stage

A new online ticketing platform has launched in Lincoln, bringing an efficient and user-friendly way to find and buy tickets to events, attractions and experiences across Lincolnshire.

Lincoln Box Office, which is the brainchild of New Theatre Royal Lincoln and in partnership with Visit Lincoln, aims to bring a more holistic, co-ordinated and sustainable future for the county’s event and leisure venues.

The new platform was officially launched at New Theatre Royal Lincoln last week.

Emma Olivier-Townrow, business development manager at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, was a founding member of the programme.

Through her own research in the events sector, she identified the need to raise the profile of arts and culture in the area, and streamline ticket sale purchasing, and knowing what’s on.

Emma said: “Customers regularly tell me that they miss out on events as they didn’t know or hadn’t heard what’s on in their area.

“Also, they are unaware that there is so much to do in Lincoln and Lincolnshire and often need inspiration.

“Those conversations were the beginnings of Lincoln Box Office.”

The new service enables users to buy individual or multiple tickets in one transaction, from over 100 Lincolnshire venues.

There are more than 15 event categories to choose from - including music, dance, theatre, film, sport, comedy, talks and business - with users being able to search events with ease by category, venue, time, date or keyword, and then make a swift online purchase.

Emma said: “We wanted to create a digital platform that’s quick and easy to use in terms of buying tickets and would also inspire and champion events in our county.

“Whether people are looking for a midweek or weekend treat, Lincoln Box Office is the place to go.”

Emma continued: “We are engaging with a vast range of event venues in the county, such as theatres, exhibition spaces, conference halls, nightclubs and cinemas, as well as restaurants and bars to join Lincoln Box Office, working collaboratively towards the same goal of giving customers access to events and offers in one place.

“It really is win-win for all involved; customers can view and make bookings and Lincolnshire’s event venues are ab le to sell more tickets – good for the customer, the venue and, in turn, our economy.

“Lincoln Box Office is galvanising the arts and culture landscape for the greater good of ticket sellers, customers and not-for-profit projects, and being fully digital and paperless, we are reducing waste.

“The team and I are hugely excited for what Lincoln Box Office can achieve and we will continue to research how events can positively impact and support our communities in Lincolnshire.”

Lincoln Box Office is supported by The University of Lincoln’s Innovation Programme for Lincolnshire, which aims to help Lincolnshire businesses innovate through the programme’s research and innovation-based activities, interventions and funding opportunities.

It will enhance and promote Lincolnshire’s art, culture and tourism and enable venues to cross promote bespoke offers - such as a deal on parking, dinner in a restaurant followed by a comedy night. Lincoln Box Office will also run exclusive early bird ticket discounts and enable buyers to pay in instalments - helping to make art and culture accessible to everyone.

With a busy calendar of over 400 diverse events in Lincoln and Lincolnshire each month, Lincoln Box Office solves the problem of not knowing what’s on, where or when.

Jessica Chambers, project manager at Lincoln Box Office, said: “Lincoln Box Office is a clever, secure and super-easy to use ticketing website that can be accessed on any device, but it’s so much more than that; it’s about creating sustainable futures and building a legacy for our beautiful city and county.

“The term ‘putting Lincolnshire on the map’ is used a lot but this really has national and even international reach.

“By bringing ticketing across Lincolnshire into one place, it will increase ticket sales, help businesses thrive, enhance the cultural activities and enjoyment of local people and visitors, and provide a host of other benefits to the communities in our region.”

Any profits made will be used to fund New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s much-needed restoration project and form a new charity that will work to make the theatre accessible to all and help remove financial barriers.

Visit www.lincolnbox office.co.uk for details.