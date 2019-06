A rich and rewarding movie about a woman returning home to the Orthodox Jewish community of north London will be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, June 17.

With strong performances by Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, the film packs plenty of atmosphere as it explores the paths of freedom and disobedience.

Certificate 15, ‘Disobedience’ will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission £5 for LFC member, standard price for non-members and concessions.