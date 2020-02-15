Magical musical puppetry at Louth theatre

Skewbald Theatre is presenting a magical musical puppetry adventure at Louth Riverhead Theatre next week.

High up in the snowy mountains of Switzerland, the villagers of Dorta bang their drums, blow their horns and ring the bells to keep the fearsome Mountain Dragon away.

However, this year is different.

One snowy morning, Mimi discovers something extraordinary – a baby dragon sleeping in her woodshed!

The little creature is lost and frightened, but how did he get there and what happens when his mother comes looking for him?

Mimi must be extremely brave if she is going to reach the Dragon’s castle at the very top of the mountain and return the baby to its mother.

With lively original songs, atmospheric storytelling and magical puppets, Mimi and the Mountain Dragon is an exciting new show about friendship, courage and adventure for anyone who loves snow, dragons and stories.

This magical musical puppetry adventure is adapted from the book ‘Mimi and the Mountain Dragon’ written by Michael Morpurgo and illustrated by Helen Stephens.

Featuring original and catchy songs, the show is an interactive experience that really engages both children and adults.

The show is on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 12.30pm.

Tickets cost £9.50, under 16s £6, from the Box Office on 01507 600350, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 1pm, or via the theatre website at louthriverheadtheatre.com .

• Also next week at the theatre for children is Mrs Kettle’s Cake and Craft Workshop.

This half term workshop is a combination of crafts, games and cake decorating for six-11 year olds.

The theme is: ‘Dragons and Unicorns’ .

The workshop is on Monday, February 17, from 10am to 3pm.

To book a place call the box office on 01507 600350