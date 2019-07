An exciting evening of live music from a group of wonderful singers will be on offer this week in Benniworth.

Louth Male Voice Choir will be in concert at St Julian’s Church, this Friday, July 5.

The choir has a varied programme, which appeals to a wide range of musical tastes.

Tickets cost £10, which includes a glass of wine, and are available on the door.

Alternatively, book your ticket in advance with Ann South on 01507 313792.