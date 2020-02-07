Mesmerising opera on stage

After its successful season of Madama Butterfly, Carmen and La Traviata last year, Russian State Opera returns to Lincolnshire this month to present the premiere of Verdi’s Aida.

This new production promises sumptuous sets and splendid costumes.

Sung in Italian, with English surtitles, the production features an impressive cast accompanied by a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

The princess of Ethiopia (Aida) falls in love with the Egyptian General (Radames) and he is also besotted by her.

Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.

Performances will be at the Grimsby Auditorium on February 22, Lincoln Theatre Royal on February 29 and Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 12.