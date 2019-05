A play set in, and around, a cake shop comes to the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby next month.

Purple Dreams Productions will present The Last Crumb on Saturday, June 1, at 7.30pm.

A case of mistaken identity turns lives upside down – hearts will flutter and tears will roll as this comedy tests relationships.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101 .