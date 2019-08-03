Moscow Ballet back at Baths

Moscow City Ballet is returning to The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe next year with spectacular performances of one of the most popular classical ballets.

The Nutcracker will be presented in classic Russian style with a full orchestra.

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and offers an unmissable treat for the whole family.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best, receiving rave reviews around the globe.

The shows take place on February 4 and 5, 2020.

Tickets start at £19.50 and are available from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8440444.