ABBA tribute brings greatest hits to Grimsby Auditorium

It is party night at Grimsby Auditorium this weekend so take a chance and go along to become the Dancing Queen.

Thank You For The Music will take to the stage this Saturday, April 13, featuring all of ABBA’s number one hits.

The hugely popular show combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that will have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again.

Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles - ABBA’s incredible legacy lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular tribute show.

To book tickets, ‘Ring Ring’ the box office on 0300 300 0035 or visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk