The next concert on the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall will take place this Sunday, March 10.

Playing will be organist Kevin Grunill from the Astoria Centre, Barnsley.

The concert will start at 2.30pm, with the doors opening at 2pm.

Admission is £6, payable on the door.

For more information call 01472 812490 or visit www.nltops.co.uk .