Enjoy an evening of café style jazz this Saturday (September 22) with Tad Newton’s Jazz Friends.

Now established as one of the most popular groups on the UK and international jazz entertainment scene, Tad Newton formed his band in the latter part of 1983 and believes his current outfit is the most inventive, exciting and creative yet.

The band tag of ‘Basin Street to Basie and Beyond’ sums up the approach perfectly.

The Jazz Friends are able to pay tribute to all the great sounds of the jazz spectrum, from the classic jazz of the 1920s through to the best contemporary sounds of jazz today.

The Jazz Friends specialise in lively always swinging jazz and are equally at home with New Orleans street sounds and Miles Davis, one of the few bands in Britain to encompass such an impressive range.

The band features within its show, a flexibility of approach enabling it to spotlight delightful interludes of vocals, novelties, rhythm and blues, as well as fine solos by its respected and noted individual musicians.

Whilst concentrating on the jazz sounds of the 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, the Jazz Friends do not resign themselves to re-runs of ‘golden oldies’ and can combine their traditional repertoire with more contemporary blues material.

Tickets for the concert, in the venue’s Roy Kemp Hall, cost £13 in advance or £15 on the door.

Contact the box office on 01472 355025 or book online at www.grimsbycentralhall.org .

Doors open 45 minutes before the concert, with the licensed bar and refreshments available before the concert and during the interval.

For patrons with mobility difficulties, the Hall has a stairlift giving access to the Roy Kemp Hall and car parking in the

Duncombe Street is attended for the duration of all concerts.