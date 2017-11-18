Brooks Williams plays Faldingworth

Acclaimed American acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Brooks Williams makes his debut at Faldingworth Memorial Hall this Saturday, November 18.

Hailing from Statesboro Georgia - made famous by the blues legend Blind Willie McTell - his style combines roots, jazz, blues, classical and folk, all enhanced by his ‘beautiful’ voice.

These talents have enabled him to work extensively for 25 years, making 24 CDs in the process.

Some of his CDs are of contemporary folk and some are entirely instrumental.

He combines his own songs with carefully selected covers.

Support at Faldingworth will be from Lincoln-based Richard Gray

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets cost £10, which can be reserved from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com.