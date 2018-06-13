Collabro coming to Scunthorpe in spring 2019

Collabro is the world’s most successful musical theatre group and you have the opportunity to catch them at The Baths Hall next spring as part of their 2019 UK tour - ‘Road to the Royal Albert Hall’.

The band will be visiting Scunthorpe on February 18 and tickets go on general sale this Friday, June 22, priced: £19.50/ £32.50/ £42.50/ VIP £99/ VIP £129. Booking fee applies.

Visit www.bathshall.co.uk

After the success of last year’s huge sell-out theatre tour, Collabro will be back on the road next Spring with a mammoth 51 dates across the UK.

The musical theatre group’s ‘Road to the Royal Albert Hall’ Tour will be kicking off at South Shields Customs House in February and will see the group perform at a variety of intimate theatres and iconic venues over three months, before finishing the tour at the world renowned Royal Albert Hall in London.

Collabro met in 2014 for their first rehearsal at a London pub and just a month later went on to rouse the whole of Hammersmith Apollo into a standing ovation during their first ever public performance of ‘Stars’ for the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

Having triumphed in their Semi-Final heat with over 63% of the votes, they then won the overall competition with one of the biggest majorities ever.

This subsequently led to them joining Simon Cowell’s label Syco, and hence becoming label-mates with the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and Il Divo.

In the three years since the competition, Collabro have released a Number 1 debut album “Stars”, followed by “Act Two” which peaked at Number 2 in the charts in the summer of 2015.

They have performed at the Royal Variety Performance; twice on Britain’s Got Talent (most recently the 10-year Grand Final compilation of past contestants – having been voted ‘The Nation’s Favourite BGT Winner’ in a national poll) and are now enormously successful internationally.

Notably, they have performed for over 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions – receiving a Gold Disc for Best International Artist alongside Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor.

They have also completed two tours of America and signed a major US record deal.

The boys performed to 7 million people at Soccer Aid 2016 to critical praise and garnered excellent press reviews for their first performance as a four-piece followed by a performance at the 2016 BBC Proms in the Park.

A Summer Tour supporting the legendary Cliff Richard preceded their own sell-out 29 date Headline Tour of the UK at the end of 2017.

March 2017 saw the release of their highly anticipated third studio album -‘Home’- a collection of stage classics, fan favourites and also their first original song ‘Lighthouse’, reaching Number 7 in the UK Album Chart.

This record is receiving exceptional critical reviews. 2018 has already seen Collabro embark a sold-out tour of Asia and perform as special guests on Barry Manilow’s UK Tour.

Collabro are set to release their forthcoming album ‘Road To The Royal Albert Hall’ and fans will be able to get exclusive pre-sale ticket access for the tour if they pre-order the new album before June 22.

Full details can be found at Officialcollabro.com.

Tickets for all the tour dates will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / 0844 811 0051, www.ticketmaster.co.uk / 0844 826 2826, as well as direct from venue box offices.