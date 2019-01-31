Live music season opens at Hemingby

The new season of live entertainment events at Hemingby Village Hall opens with one of the most exciting, virtuosic and entertaining young bands on the folk scene.

Jaywalkers will be in concert on Sunday, February 17, and tickets are available now.

The trio brings exhilarating three-part harmony and exceptional musicianship to blistering, up-tempo traditional American bluegrass, western swing and working-class Lancashire folksong.

Since starting out back in 2008, Jaywalkers have cemented their reputation for creating music that is innovative, yet rooted deeply in tradition.

Their live set features traditional and original songs, with blistering, foot-stomping, up-tempo instrumentals, and touches upon covers that give an insight into their eclectic musical tastes, ranging from Ed Cobb’s ‘Tainted Love’, to the striking traditional murder ballad ‘Delia’s Gone’.

The trio features Jay Bradberry on fiddle, vocals and guitar; Michael Giverin on mandolin, guitar, harmony vocals and Lucie Williams on bass and harmony vocals.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, £10, are available from Paul on 01507 578695 or email tallpaul2.stephenson@tiscali.co.uk.