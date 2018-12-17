Phoenix Singers’ Christmas concert in Louth church

The Phoenix Singers will be holding their Christmas Concert in Louth’s Holy Trinity Church next Wednesday, December 19.

The choir, which rehearses in Covenham, has gained a reputation for bringing the true meaning of Christmas through their seasonal programme, along with a bit of festive fun.

This year’s programme will feature the John Peterson cantata ‘Love Transcending’ alongside some well-known - and not so well known - seasonal songs.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £7.50, which includes some light refreshment.

There will also be a raffle for the choir’s charity fund.

For tickets call 01472 398501.