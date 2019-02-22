Poetry-inspired songs and traditional folk at Alford

Alford-based folk band Orpharion will be in concert this weekend in their home- town’s corn exchange.

The band plays contemporary and traditional folk music, with Elizabethan and Eastern influences, and performs songs inspired by the poetry of Omar Khayyam, John Donne, Christopher Marlowe and Tennyson.

The concert is in aid of the Corn Exchange Regeneration Fund and takes place this Sunday, February 24, starting at 7pm.

Band members are Bob Bowe - percussion; Nicky Lodge - mandolin, mandola and crumhorn; Alastair Lodge - cello, recorders and vocals; Jane O’Farrell - vocals and keyboards; Nick O’Farrell - vocals, guitar, sitouki and mandocello, and Zia Roberts - violin and recorders.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from JB Flowers in Alford, Off The Beaten Tracks in Louth and on the door.