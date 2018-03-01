Relight your fire with Take That Experience at Grimsby next month

Amazing vocals, stunning costumes and electrifying dance routines come to the stage as the Relight The Fire tour hits Grimsby.

The Take That Experience will be recreating the latest Take That favourites, as well as all the classic songs from the past.

These talented gentleman have a remarkable stage chemistry and perform in full replica costumes

Smash hits from the 90s right through to the current tracks are authentically performed, showcasing all the songs you know and love, including ‘Pray’, ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Patience’, ‘Shine’ and ‘These Days’.

The band’s very own Robbie will also be performing hits, including ‘Angels’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Candy’.

The show is on Friday, March 23; for tickets, visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 0035.