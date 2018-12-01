Sleaford movie making team shoot music video for TV hero Basil Brush’s foxy festive charity tune

A Sleaford movie maker has been shooting a charity single video with Basil Brush.

The foxy children’s favourite is set to release his own version of the Christmas classic White Christmas, in aid of The Shooting Star Children’s Hospice of London.

He enlisted Sleaford film producer Chris Clark and his team of Dan Sumpton and Rich Dutton to shoot the accompanying music video, packed with all the seasonal goodies which will be available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruD81TBZ8vl .

Chris explained the idea for the single came about as Basil is appearing in the pantomime Dick Whittington with veteran radio DJ Mike Read where they hatched a plan to raise some money for the hospice.

He said: “They decided a Christmas single would be a good way of raising awareness.”

Five years ago Basil kindly agreed to make a cameo appearance in a music video for Glass Onion, the local band in which Chris sings. Chris said: “We realised we worked together incredibly well and worked with Basil again on his 2015 tour.”

Back in sunny October the team met up at Brush Manor in Oxfordshire for a three-day video shoot.

Chris said: “We filmed the whole thing in this beautiful thatched manor house. There were a couple of outdoor shots where we may have had to work some Christmas magic to make it look chilly! It was great fun, but lots of hard work trying to get it all done, and to a tight budget so more money could go to charity.

“Basil has a great sense of humour, knows what he wants and has lots of ideas.”

Basil commented: “Never mind X Factor, this year it’s all about Fox factor.”

Chris said despite being around since the 1960s, Basil’s appeal has been rediscovered by generations of audiences. There is going to be a screening of some of Basil’s recently re-discovered old shows at the British Film Institute. He has been on Strictly Come Dancing and The Last Leg.

Chris said he is a big believer in the sentimental Christmas single. The song will be available from November 30 at all online sources.

So which star would Chris like to work with next? “I would love Kermit the Frog or Zippy and George from Rainbow,” he said.

Chris is concentrating on doing more TV and acting work alongside his music.