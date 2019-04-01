The Floyd Effect is in the pink

An international Pink Floyd tribute band returns to The Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

On April 12 and 13, The Floyd Effect will be performing at The Trinity Arts Centre.

Backed by a powerful visual show, provided by Audio Plus of Colchester, The Floyd Effect has been touring for 12 years, not only in theatres up and down the country, but also headlining festivals such as Legends Of Rock (which they closed on March 8) and Tribfest.

They will also be headlining the Cyprus Rocks Festival in October.

Tickets for the shows are available from the theatre’s website - www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/diary-of-events/ - or the ticket line on 01427 676655.

For more on the band visit www.thefloydeffect.com

