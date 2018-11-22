The Osmonds bring a Rockin Christmas to Grimsby Central Hall

Enjoy a Rockin’ Good Christmas event as The Osmonds head to Grimsby this week.

Taking in 18 dates, the Rockin Christmas Tour stops off at Grimsby Central Hall on Friday, November 23, with the Osmonds performing old favourites as well as tracks from their new album of festive classics.

The Osmond Brothers - Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay - recorded their debut album in 1963.

Since that time - and with the addition of Donny, Marie and later Jimmy - the family has released approximately 200 albums, sold over 100 million worldwide, and have 59 gold and platinum records.

The Osmonds have never been scared to try new things, and have covered every musical genre from Barbershop to Rock to Gospel to Jazz, as well as recording in eight languages.

Their first big hit, ‘One Bad Apple’, went straight to number 1 in the US Billboard chart and held the top spot for six weeks.

In 1972, their smash hit ‘Crazy Horses’ reached number 14 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 in the UK singles chart.

The Osmonds have written a majority of their biggest hits, including ‘Crazy Horses’, ‘Let Me In’, ‘Goin’ Home’ and many more.

They have continued to develop their musical talents and abilities, and though Alan and Wayne have now retired, Merrill and Jay continue to perform together - now in their sixth decade performing as a family.

Their harmonies are unmatched and they know how to touch the hearts and souls of their fans.

With their new album of Christmas favourites - Very Merry Rockin’ Christmas, released last week - they show that the best is yet to come.

Advance tickets for the Grimsby show start at £25.

Call the Central Hall box office on 01472 355025, open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm

Alternatively book online at www.solidentertainments.com or www.merrillosmond.com