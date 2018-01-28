The Stranglers hit Lincoln on definitive tour

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers are hitting the road again and bring ‘The Definitive Tour’ to Lincoln in March.

As always, the audience can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers’ powerful sound during what is always an exhilarating live experience; pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship.

The Definitive Tour is set to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums and they will be joined on the tour by special guests ‘Therapy?’, who have spent much of the past year performing a series of critically-acclaimed acoustic dates

The double bill of music will be at the Lincoln Engine Shed on Friday, March 23, at 7pm.

Tickets are available through www.engineshed.co.uk