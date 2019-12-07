Organist Chris back at Louth Town Hall

Live music comes to Louth Town Hall this weekend with the latest in the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society (NLTOP) series of concerts.

Performing on the Compton Theatre Organ this Sunday, December 8, will be Gainsborough musician Chris Powell.

The concert starts at 2.30pm and the doors open at 2pm,

Admission is £6, which is payable on the door.

For further information call 01472 812490, or visit the website: www.nltops.co.uk

The line up for the 2020 concerts is already in place.

Opening the new year will be Andrew Nix, who will be in concert on January 12.

Future concerts will include Phil Kelsall, Cameron Lloyd, Nicholas Martin BEM and Howard Beaumont.