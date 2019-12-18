Phoenix Singers in concert at Louth tonight

The Phoenix Singers will be back at Louth’s Holy Trinity Church tonight (Wednesday) for their Christmas concert.

The first half of the programme will be the John W Peterson Christmas cantata ‘Night of Miracles’, while the second half will feature a number of seasonal songs, both old favourites and some new to the choir’s repertoire.

The concert will start at 7.30pm.

Admission is £7.50, which includes some light seasonal refreshments.

The choir rehearses on Tuesdays in Covenham St Mary Church, from 7.15pm to 9.15pm, and is always happy to welcome more singers.

Rehearsals resume in January.