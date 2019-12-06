Scrooge is Xmas film treat at Louth

Get into the Christmas spirit with the family and see Scrooge, with Alistair Sim as the old scrounger, at Louth Film Club on 9 December.

Based on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (1843), this 1951 version, directed by Brian Desmond Hurst, is often regarded as the definitive film version of the classic novella.

Hermione Baddeley stars as Mrs Cratchit, Patrick Macnee as young Jacob Marley and Michael Hordern as Marley’s ghost and adult Marley.

The film expands on the story by portraying Scrooge’s rise as a prominent businessman.

The screening will take place at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.