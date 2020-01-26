Simply the best tribute act

Shake a tail feather and head to Scunthorpe to take in a top tribute to Tina Turner.

When Tina burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs!

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine Riddoch is the supreme Tina, a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013.

She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got the legs, but most of all, she’s got the voice.

Eleven years have passed since this Tina Turner tribute first sprang to life in Liverpool, but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have earned Justine Riddoch’s ‘Totally Tina’ a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

Justine has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her impersonation with an unrivalled attention to detail.

She’s determined the show will always be known as ‘Simply The Best’.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a new, custom-made performance, featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

The show is designed to make the audience feel the legendary performer is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

The songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers and high energy dance routines.

The show will be at The Plowright Theatre on Saturday, March 28.

Tickets on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk