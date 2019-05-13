Snake Davis Trio to perform in Louth

This weekend, on the evening of Friday May 17, sees the welcome return to Louth of well-known saxophonist, Snake Davis – playing in the beautiful setting of St James’ Church in Louth.

He will be teaming up with long-time cohort and friends, Johnny Thirkell and Mark Creswell, for an evening of gorgeous, mellow music infused with jazz, soul and pop.

Snake Davis is one of the most in demand rock, jazz and soul saxophonists in the world, widely known for his solos on tracks such as M-People’s ‘Moving on Up’ and ‘Search for a Hero’ , Take That’s ‘ Million Love Songs’ and Lisa Stanfield’s ‘Change.’

He has played with artists ranging from James Brown, Tina Turner and Paul McCartney to the Eurythmics and Amy Winehouse.

Johnny Thirkell is one of the UK’s top trumpet and flugelhorn players. His credits include Level 42, Grace Jones, Jamiroquai, UB40, Cher, Tina Turner, Pet Shop Boys and Swing Out Sister.

In 2015 he scored his 22nd number 1 hit with Bruno Mars and ‘Uptown Funk.’ Mark Creswell is a virtuoso, exquisite, sensitive guitarist who is well known for his work with Tanita Tikaram, The Suspicions and Burden of Paradise.

Snake Davis is looking forward enormously to the experience of playing in St James’ Church once again.

Snake said: “The space we play in makes a massive difference. St James’ is one of the very best and most inspiring spaces I’ve ever encountered.

“Factor in a warm Lincolnshire audience and that’s recipe for a truly wonderful evening.”

Tickets cost £12 in advance, and are available from Off the Beaten Tracks at 36 Aswell Street, Louth (call 01507 607677) or from the St James’ Church coffee shop

Alternatively, buy your tickets ‘on the door’ for £14 on the night. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Refreshments are available.