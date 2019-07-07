Spikedrivers back in Louth for social night

A distinct international flavour comes to Louth Blues Club as they prepare for the arrival of The Spikedrivers.

The band is one of today’s most original, innovative and exciting blues groups.

Their combination of gutsy slide guitar, rock-solid bass, infectious grooves and highly distinctive vocals creates a sound that is uniquely their own.

The band takes their audience on a journey which embraces southern juke-joints and lazy front porches, and the huge open spaces of dust bowls and railroad tracks disappearing into the distance.

The Spikedrivers will be at Louth Hospital Social Club on Saturday, July 13.

Doors open at 7.30pm and entry is £11 in advance or £13 on the door.

Tickets from Off The Beaten Tracks and The Disc-overy Shack in Louth, www. solidentertainments.com or 01472 349222.