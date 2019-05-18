Spring Concert for Louth Chamber Choir

The Louth Chamber Choir will be giving their very attractive Spring Concert this Sunday, May 19, in St James’s Church, at 7.30pm.

They will be joined by the Lincolnshire Chamber Players in a programme of tuneful music, including Dvorak’s Mass in D major.

A special feature will be the inclusion of works by female composers.

The programme will include choral music by Imogen Holst and Liz Johnson, plus Cecilia McDowall’s uplifting cantata ‘Ave maris stella’ and Joan Trimble’s ‘Suite for Strings’.

The orchestra’s leader is the gifted professional violinist Chris Rogers, and the conductor is Frederic Goodwin.

Admission is by programme, costing £10 from members of the choir or at the door.

Further details can be found at: www.spanglefish.com/louthchamberchoir