Talented young musicians serve up early Jazz treat at Louth

Jazz lovers are all set for an early Christmas treat when former Louth girl Emily Farrar brings her Farrah Joy Quartet to The Masons Arms this week.

This fabulous jazz quartet was originally founded during Emily’s days in Brighton when she was cutting her teeth on the live music circuit in her early 20s.

The powerhouse vocalist has reinvented the band’s sound and style with new musicians and is excited to reintroduce the outfit in her beloved hometown of Louth.

Emily is already being noticed on the UK jazz scene and is attracting critical acclaim.

BBC Radio commented that her singing is “undoubtedly the best I’ve heard in a long time. You’ll want to hear this.” Curious London was briefer - “What an incredible set of lungs”

The audience can expect evocative renditions of classics from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Dave Brubeck, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan.

The Quartet will feature the Masons debut of up-and-coming young jazz pianist Rachael Johnson.

Currently performing throughout the country as a solo artist as well as a band leader, Rachael was a pupil of renowned piano players and has already played on stage with many leading jazz musicians.

The Farrar Joy Quartet will join resident saxophonist Rick Woolgar at The Masons Arms Hotel on Monday December 2.

Doors are at 7pm and entry is £5.