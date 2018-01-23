Adult pantomime at The New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Hot on the heels of last year’s adult panto, the Market Theatre Company returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month to bring to life the story of Sinbad the Sailor.

This performance delves into Sinbad’s epic adventures across the seas to defeat the one-eyed monster – packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo.

With a minimum of set, props and costume the fearless company of three will take this traditional story and distort it almost beyond recognition.

Sinbad the Seaman features Nick Hooton, Beth Filler and Pip Johnson – who, with the help of various traditional pantomime characters (and some not so traditional) will keep you entertained and prolong the all too short seasonal spirit.

Performances take place on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 at 7.30pm, with tickets £19.50 and £18.50.

Visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.

Alternatively call at the Box Office at New Theatre Royal Lincoln in Clasketgate.