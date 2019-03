Hambledon Productions is back at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby this weekend by popular demand.

‘Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show’ will feature John Hewer bringing the magic and comedy of the man in the fez, complete with live musical accompaniment.

The show is at 3pm this Saturday, March 23.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or via the website at broadbenttheatre.org