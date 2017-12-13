BGT finalist set to make an impression at Grimsby

Have a ball at Grimsby Auditorium as this year’s pantomime performances get under way this week.

The magical tale of Cinderella will be told from this Friday, December 15 until Thursday December 28.

The show stars comedy impressionist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jon Clegg as the lovable Buttons.

Packed full of spectacular scenery, breathtaking costumes, stunning special effects, fabulous song and dance routines and hilarious slap stick comedy, the production will be a treat for all the family.

Join in with the fun and don’t forget to boo the most gruesome twosome in pantoland - Cinderella’s Ugly Sisters who are plotting to stop her getting to the ball.

Both evening and matinee performances are available.

For tickets call 0300 300 0035 or visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk