Horrible Histories at Grimsby

Horrible histories is celebrates 25 years of foul facts with a visit to Grimsby.

Those Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians will be live on stage at Grimsby Auditorium from March 6 to March 9, 2019.

In 1993, the first Horrible Histories books were published and now there’s a chance to catch Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians in two hilarious shows featuring eyepopping 3D special effects!

In Terrible Tudors, take a trip through the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors.

Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope.

Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed.

Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience!

Awful Egyptians invites you to meet the fascinating Pharaohs, gasp at the power of the pyramids and discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt.

Are you ready to rumble with Ramesses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? It’s the history of Egypt with the nasty bits left in!

A special feature of the productions are the amazing 3D effects called Bogglevision! Among an array of 3D illusions the audience will see the Spanish Armada firing cannonballs into the auditorium or the Mummy reaching out to grab them!

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is written by Terry Deary from his bestselling Horrible Histories books.

Terry Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country.

He has written 200 books, which have been translated into 40 different languages.

Over the past 25 years, his 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar and music by Matthew Scott.

Birmingham Stage Company is also currently celebrating their 25th anniversary and is one of the world’s top theatre companies for families.

Their acclaimed productions include David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie and Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine.

They have been producing Horrible Histories Live on Stage since 2005, including the

record-breaking West End series of Barmy Britain. These two hilarious historical journeys through the squelchiest and yuckiest moments in British and Egyptian history are perfect entertainment for anyone aged from 5 to 105!

Tickets are on sale now, starting at £14.

To book tickets call the Box Office: 0300 300 0035, book on line at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Lincs Inspire Libraries are now also selling tickets for the Grimsby Auditorium - at Grimsby Library, Cleethorpes Library, Immingham Library and Waltham Libraries.