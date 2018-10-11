Inspector Frost sidekick in Lincoln show

Rumpus Theatre Company is back this autumn with a dramatic new play set in the last moments of World War One - and it comes to Lincoln next month.

‘The Eleventh Hour’, by John Goodrum, will be at the New Theatre Royal next Monday and Tuesday, October 15 and 16.

Although the Armistice that ended World War One was signed at 5am on the 11th of November 1918, the ceasefire was set at 11am.

While his mother and father, wife Emmie and young son Billy are celebrating back home in England, Private Harry Furber and his friend Charlie Juster embark on one last mission towards enemy lines.

John Lyons (familiar to audiences from his 17 years as DS George Toolan, in ‘A Touch of Frost’) joins the cast as Harry’s father George.

From the striking reality of the trenches to the exuberant celebrations on the home front, THE ELEVENTH HOUR coincides with the Centenary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War One.

Tickets for the show are available from the box office on 01522 519999 or via the website www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/