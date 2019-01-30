Sooty set to amaze in new magic show at Lincoln theatre

Following an exciting 2018 in which Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear is bringing his show to Lincoln as part of his 2019 theatre tour.

He will be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell for Sooty’s Magic Show, which takes to the stage of the New Theatre Royal on Friday, May 31.

Prepare to be astounded by Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family, and even includes a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

As part of his 70th birthday year, Sooty put out a brand-new series of The Sooty Show on television.

In July, he celebrated 70 years of entertaining children by heading back to Blackpool North Pier, where Sooty was discovered, to host a free birthday party and celebrate in style.

Sooty’s Blackpool bash included lots of fun and games for families and a special live performance of The Sooty Show, with all proceeds from the performance going to the local hospice Donna’s Dreamhouse, NHS Teaching Hospital Blackpool and Sooty’s long-standing charity partner, The Royal National Institute of Blind People.

However, Sooty was not the only one to celebrate a 70th birthday in 2018 - in November, HRH Prince Charles also celebrated this milestone.

As part of The Duke of Cornwall’s celebrations, Sooty joined HRH and a host of magicians and comedians at the London Palladium as part of ITV’s ‘We Are Most Amused and Amazed’ - a celebration of comedy and throughout December, Sooty and Richard Cadell starred as The Jester & Sooty in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s 2018 ‘Sleeping Beauty’ pantomime.

Now he is back to doing what he loves best - performing in theatres for children up and down the country.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are on sale now; call 01522 519 999.