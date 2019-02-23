Things that went bump in the night

Spend a snug evening at Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre for a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s and a comic exploration of a childhood haunting, where nothing is quite what it seems.

Over 30 years ago, director and performer Gareth Nicholl’s family home was haunted by a playful poltergeist.

Cupboard doors would open, Madonna records would play and, the final straw, Kit-Kats disappeared.

Using family heirlooms, iconic 80s toys, interviews, photographs and real-life home videos, Gareth sets out to get to the bottom of this paranormal mystery.

I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost, presented by Little Earthquake, will be at the Broadbent Theatre this Sunday, February 24.

The performance starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £10 and £9 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or online via broadbenttheatre.org

