There’s nothing like a dame ...or two .... at Lincoln Drill Hall

There’s double the trouble at Lincoln Drill Hall this Christmas in its spectacular family pantomime, Cinderella.

Following the success of last year, Lincoln Drill Hall is supersizing its 2019 panto to fill its new enlarged stage. And that can only mean one thing- there’s more room for fun, glitter, glamour, songs, choreography and special effects!

Actor James Campbell has returned for his eighth Drill Hall pantomime to play the Ugly Sister, Lady Domestos.

But to double the trouble this year, he has a sidekick in the form of Ugly Sister, Lady Parazone, played by Ian Jervis.

Joining them is Chloe Sparrowhawk as Cinderella, Emma Clare as the Fairy Godmother, and Adam Fox, back by popular demand, as the hysterical Buttons.

James made the switch from a comic role to dame when he played the Ugly Sister in the 2013 production of Cinderella, so this will be his second time in the role.

He said: “The dame is traditionally the glue that holds the whole panto together.

“From quick quips to making playful jokes with the audience, it’s a role that requires you to be on the ball because pantomimes can be quite unpredictable.

“There’s lots of comedy and choreography to learn, especially perfecting physical comedy that’s time sensitive.

“It’s harder than it seems to make something intentional look like a mistake!”

Cinderella runs until January 4, 2020, and is produced by JMP in association with Lincoln Drill Hall.

So polish your pumpkins, dust off your gowns, grab your glass slippers and head to the ball of the year for the ultimate rags-to-riches tale.

With matinee and early evening performances, plus signed and relaxed/autism-friendly shows, this is a panto that everyone will love.

Tickets start at £12, with family tickets from £72 for two adults and two children.

To book your tickets, visit the Lincoln Drill Hall website at lincolndrillhall.com or call 01522 873894.