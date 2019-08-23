Annual festival of arts at Grainthorpe

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts takes place over three days this coming Bank Holiday weekend, August 24, 25, 26, from 10am to 5pm each day.

More than 400 pieces of artwork will be exhibited in St Clement’s Church, while crafts will be on sale in Tithe Farm Barn and the village hall.

Louth Textile Group will also be displaying and selling their work, alongside Rushmoor Star Quilters and silversmith Andrew Poole.

Admission to the event is by catalogue at £2, with accompanied under 16s free.

A Preview Evening will be held on Friday, August 23, from 7pm to 9pm in the church to enable visitors to see the exhibits in the church.

Admission for the preview evening is by catalogue at £2; a glass of wine or a soft drink, with plum bread and cheese are available for a donation towards costs.

Catalogues allow readmission to the festival all weekend.