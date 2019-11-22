Christmas comes to Alford craft market

Alford’s famous Christmas Craft Markets begin at Alford Corn Exchange this weekend, November 23 and 24.

Open from 10am to 4pm each day, there will be lots of new quality craft stalls and some old favourites, but always very good quality and, of course, 100 per cent handmade.

Discover stunning original art and lino cut cards, pottery, stained glass, macramé, bears, leatherware, hand-painted wooden children’s toys, decoupage, inventive fantasy art, funky handbags, pottery, gorgeous silver jewellery, brightly coloured polymer clay jewellery, and lots more.

There will also be live acoustic music and a lovely tea shop.

Admission is free.