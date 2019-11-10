Christmas emporium to light up Lincoln Castle

Celebrate the magic of Christmas within the medieval walls of Lincoln Castle next month.

The Christmas Emporium will be at the historic landmark on Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15, and then from Wednesday December 18 to Sunday December 22, with tickets on sale now.

The highlight of the event will be a spectacular light show, mixing fairy tales with local history and legend to delight visitors of all ages.

This will be complemented by Christmas stalls offering unique arts, crafts, gifts and locally-sourced food and drink, including a cosy tipi bar and quality street food vendors.

The medieval wall walk will also remain open each night, providing spectacular evening views over the city.

Kimberley Vickers, general manager, said: “The Christmas Emporium is the perfect setting to meet friends and family for a festive catch-up and an opportunity to purchase those last-minute Christmas treats.

“We’re incredibly excited about this year’s light show, which will be a magical unfolding of newly-imagined fairy tales, featuring a giant Viking, 11th century countess, great dragon and evil wizard.”

The event runs from 5pm to 9pm each evening, with the chalets and food concessions also open each day between 11am and 3pm.

Tickets £8, £7 for concessions and £5.50 for children.