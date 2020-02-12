Circus workshop at Broadbent

A circus skills workshop will be held at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby on Saturday, February 22.

The event will run from 10.30am to 11.30am and is open to all ages, with families welcome.

The Earthbound Misfits have been providing quality entertainment, events, performances and circus workshops for more than 20 years.

They provide one of the north east’s highest quality mobile circus skill workshops, covering a huge variety of skills and following the highest codes of practice.

The workshop costs £5 and places are limited.

Those taking part must arrive at the theatre in good time, and remember to wear comfortable and layered clothing.

To book a place call 01673 885500 or visit the website at broadbenttheatre.org