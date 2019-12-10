Events coming up in the Leader area

To have your event featured in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, December 11

Residents Association Seasonal Quiz and Tea at The Meridale, 1.30pm - 4pm. All welcome.

Carers Group Carol Service at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea, 2pm.

Carols with Alford Silver Band at Huttoft Village Hall, 7pm.

Thursday, December 12

6pm Carol Service at Marshchapel Church.

Santa’s Christmas Countdown at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Tickets £9 and £7 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

7pm Carol Service at St Mary’s Church, Covenham.

Louth & District Gardening Club meeting, at Bowls Club, Birch Road Louth LN11 8DU, 7.30pm. Speaker: Alan Clements - Cascades Gardens.

Friday, December 13

Sutton on Sea Christmas Extravaganza 4pm - 8pm.

Withern Chapel Christmas Tree Festival - A Celebration of Light. Open 6pm, concert by Decibelles 7pm - 8pm. Admission £3, including tea/coffee and mince pie.

Saturday, December 14

Withern Chapel Christmas Tree Festival - A Celebration of Light, 10am - 2pm. Admission £3, including tea/coffee and mince pie.

Big Breakfast at St Mary’s Church Hall, North Somercotes, 10am - 1pm.

Soup lunch at Eastgate Union Church, Louth from noon, with jazz carols.

Live music: Steve Walker’s Big Swing Band - In The Christmas Mood, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Withern Singers and Brass tacks in concert at Withern Chapel, 7.30pm. Admission £6, including buffet supper.

Sunday, December 15

Sand Racing on Mablethorpe North Beach, 9am. www.sandrace.co.uk

10am Carol Service at Burgh on Bain Church.

3pm Carol Service at Great Carlton Church.

3pm Carol Service at Gayton le Wold Church.

3pm Carol Service at Stewton Church.

Seasonal Seaside Extravaganza at Sutton on Sea, 4pm - 8pm.

The Overboard Church presents: Carols by the Sea at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 5pm. In aid of the Mablethorpe Carnival. Info: 07872 939841.

5pm Children’s Christmas Candlelight Service at Belchford Church, with choristers from Lincoln Cathedral. Refreshments served afterwards.

6pm Carol Service with Banovallum Brass at Benniworth Church.

6pm Carols with choir at Scamblesby Church.

Quiz night at Great Carlton Village Hall. Starts 7pm. £1 entry. In aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Louth Chamber Choir presents: A Feast of Music for Advent and Christmas, in St James’s Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Admission by programme, available from members of the choir or at the door. More details: www.spanglefish.com.louthchamberchoir

Monday, December 16

Vienna Festival Ballet presents: The Nutcracker at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com (7pm performance sold out; call for returns).

Rotary presents: Carols with Alford Silver Band and Women in Song at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 7pm.

Wednesday, December 18

Christmas coffee morning at the Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Entry £2.

Carols with The Gospellers at The Green Man, Scamblesby, 7.30pm.

The Phoenix Singers Christmas Concert at Holy Trinity Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50, including light seasonal refreshments. Call 01472 398501 for tickets and information.

Thursday, December 19

Messy Play at Mablethorpe Library, 10.30am - 11am.

7.30pm Carols For All – A Carol Service for all the town at St James’s Church, Louth.

Friday, December 20

Crafty Fun, with free goody bag, at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - 11am.

6pm Carol Service at North Thoresby Church.

Saturday, December 21

Razzle, Dazzle, Glitz and Glam Christmas Show at The Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 7pm. Tickets £12, including fish supper, mince pies and mulled wine. Call: 01507 441948.

Sunday December 22

4pm Carol Service at North Somercotes Church, with music from Louth Wind Orchestra.

6pm Carol Service at Welton le Wold Church.

6pm Carol Service at South Elkington Church.

6pm Carol Service at Binbrook Church.

Monday, December 23

Cinema: Miracle on 34th Street, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

7pm Carol Service at Little Grimsby Church.

Christmas Eve (December 24)

3pm Christingle at North Thoresby Church.

3.30pm Crib Service at St Michael’s Church, Louth.

4pm Carols at the Crib at St James’s Church, Louth.

4pm Crib Service at Grainthorpe Church.

6pm Procession and Blessing of the Crib at St Michael’s Church, Louth.

9.30pm Communion at North Somercotes Church.

11.30pm Communion at Ludborough Church.

11.30pm Communion at North Thoresby Church.

11.30pm Midnight Eucharist of Christmas at St James’s Church, Louth.

Christmas Day (December 25)

9.30am Communion at Stewton Church.

10am Communion at Marshchapel Church.

10am Christmas Day Communion Service at St James’s Church, Louth.

11am Holy Communion at Welton le Wold

11am Holy Communion at South Elkington Church.

Saturday, December 28

Live music: 3 Parts Gone at Louth Jazz Club, Queen Street. An evening of nostalgic Rock n Roll favourites. Tickets £6 from 01507 354464 or www.louthjazzclub.org.uk

From January 10, 2020

Aladdin at the Louth Riverhead Theatre. Runs to January 19 (no performances Monday January 13 and Tuesday January 14). Weeknights 7pm, Saturdays 1pm and 6pm, Sundays 11am and 4pm.

Tickets 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com