Gear up for Cycle Fest at Doddington Hall

A brand new event which celebrates all things cycling will launch in Lincolnshire this summer.

Organised by Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council and Giant, Cycle Fest is a free event taking place in the grounds of Doddington Hall on Saturday June 1– the day before the Giant Lincoln Sportive.

There will be a range of cycling activities for all the family to try - including a pump bike track, a virtual velodrome racing simulator, have-a-go KMX karts, and children’s mountain bike taster sessions.

In addition, visitors can enjoy a led-ride and treasure hunt in Skellingthorpe Old Wood, while Giant will have demonstration bikes and will be providing free bike safety checks.

Alison Mackfall, Access Lincoln project co-ordinator, said: “With cycling becoming more and more popular, we thought the time was right for the county to have its very own Cycle Fest.

“With so much on offer, Cycle Fest will appeal to both cycling fanatics and those wanting to find out what all the fuss is about.

“There will also be food marquees where you can grab a bite to eat and lots of other entertainment for the family.

“It’s the ideal family day out for the end of the half-term week.”

Tony Mabbott, strategic leisure contract manager at North Kesteven District Council, added: “Cycling has many benefits, not only for the cyclist’s health but also the wider quality of the environment; we must not forget the simple fact that cycling is great fun and we hope this event will inspire even more families to cycle in the district.”

To find out more, visit www.accesslincoln.co.uk